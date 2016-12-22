Donald Trump: U.S. ‘Must Greatly Strengthen’ Nuclear Capability

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, President-Elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to share more thoughts on his eventual presidency. Trump has not been shy about using the platform to express his thoughts.
The thoughts he decided to share on Thursday dealt with the United States’ nuclear capabilities.
Trump called for the strengthening and expansion of the country’s nuclear capabilities.
He expressed that this should be the mindset of the United States until the rest of the world “comes to its senses regarding nukes.”
