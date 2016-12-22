Dom Show Log 12.22.16

9:00-Mayor Kenney creating a “trash cabinet” to get Philadelphia cleaner.
9:35-President Obama’s approval rating at 57%.
10:00-Andrew Seidel from Freedom From Religion, joined discussing the “War on Christmas.”
10:25-Ikea settles lawsuit of the tipping dressers.
11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing the VA and the future of it under President Trump.
11:15-Overrated/underrated.
11:25-25 year anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union.
11:35-Brian Howard from Philly Mag joined discussing a Philadelphia Statehood.