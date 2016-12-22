NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Log 12.22.16

December 22, 2016 12:15 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Mayor Kenney creating a “trash cabinet” to get Philadelphia cleaner.

9:35-President Obama’s approval rating at 57%.

10:00-Andrew Seidel from Freedom From Religion, joined discussing the “War on Christmas.”

10:25-Ikea settles lawsuit of the tipping dressers. 

11:00-Jake Tapper of CNN joined discussing the VA and the future of it under President Trump.

11:15-Overrated/underrated.

11:25-25 year anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union.

11:35-Brian Howard from Philly Mag joined discussing a Philadelphia Statehood.

