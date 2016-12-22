Crews Working On Columbus Boulevard Water Main Are Hampered By Delaware River Tide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Water Department crews are battling a tidal problem in their attempt to repair a broken water main under Columbus Boulevard; they’ll be back Friday morning at 6 a.m. to resume their work.

A break in a 12-inch cast iron water main under Columbus Boulevard near Queen Street has been a vexing problem for motorists and the crews trying to repair it the past few days.

John Digiulio, a spokesman for the water department, said high tides along the nearby Delaware River are pushing the water table up underneath the street.

He said that’s forcing crews to lay pumps and hoses to drain the hole in the street they opened to reach the damaged pipe.

“Unfortunately as we’re pumping, it’s simply not going anywhere because you’re going against the tide and the water that would go into that sewer would actually go straight to the river,” he said. “So, you’re basically creating a cycle.”

Even with the tidal issue, Digiulio said crews have a replacement pipe ready to hook up and they’re bringing in extra pumps to get the water out faster.

He said crews are optimistic they’ll be able to complete repairs by Friday.