3 Indicted In Death Of 8-Year-Old Camden Girl

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County officials announced on Thursday that three people have been indicted in connection to the death of an 8-year-old girl in Camden.
8-year-old Gabrielle Hill-Carter was shot in the head while riding her bicycle outside her South 8th Street home on August 24. She died two days later.
Tyhan Brown, 18, of Camden was indicted for first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Authorities say Brown shot at Amir Dixon who was the intended target when Hill-Carter was shot.
Shakia Land, Brown’s mother and Natasha Gerald were also indicted.
Authorities say that Land was indicted for one count of hindering apprehension for allegedly providing authorities with false information during the investigation. Gerald faces the same indictment.