Santa Visits Philadelphia To Drop Off Presents At School In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With just three days until the big day, Santa and his helpers are busy bringing Christmas cheer.

They visited an elementary school in Kensington for a gift giveaway.

Santa and @IBX spread #Christmas cheer at Sheppard Elementary in Kensington pic.twitter.com/NLCvfyZ1RW — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) December 22, 2016

Smiles filled the auditorium when Santa dropped by Isaaic Sheppard Elementary in Kensington. Each student received a personalized, wrapped present and winter coat.

“If I speak about it too much, I might start tearing up.”

Principal Marisol Rivera-Rodriguez grew up in this neighborhood and says this means the world to the kids.

“I don’t think that people truly understand or realize how much it does impact our students positively. It really affects them for the rest of their lives.”

Donna Farrell with Independence Blue Cross says the company renovated the school library last year and this year the teacher’s lounge will get an overhaul.

“Independence Blue Cross has been coming to the Sheppard school for almost 30 years, and all year long we work with the Sheppard school, but on Santa Day we come and it’s the most joyful day.”