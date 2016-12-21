Vigil Held To Remember Homeless, Formerly Homeless Philadelphians Who Died In 2016

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a day to remember part of Philadelphia’s population that’s often forgotten.

Dozens of people gathered with candles and remembrance signs Wednesday evening at Thomas Paine Plaza in Center City to honor homeless and formerly homeless Philadelphians who passed away this past year.

“It’s something I look forward to every year. I can’t think of a year that went past that somebody hasn’t passed away that has touched my life and my heart, I’m just grateful to be here,” said Benjamin Mitchell, who was homeless for years.

Dozens of people gathered at Thomas Payne Plaza in center city philadelphia to observe #homelessmemorial day @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/CjGPggKc8C — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) December 21, 2016

“I came straight from the alley ways of North Philadelphia, abandoned houses, eating out of the trash as a direct result of choices I made and bad influences I allowed in my life,” he said.

After getting his life on track, Mitchell decided to start helping others who are in the same position that he was in.

“Because of my life experiences I had an empathy for folks that you can only get from walking that walk, from living that life,” he said. “It enabled me to be there to help other folks navigate their way through.”

During the vigil, participants took time to read the names of more than 150 homeless Philadelphians who died in 2016.