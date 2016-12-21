Strollers Recalled Due To Laceration Hazard, Unexpected Folding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Aria Child is recalling some of their strollers due to a laceration hazard and the possibility that they could fold unexpectedly.

The recall us for Qbit strollers sold from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180:

10AW1G-AQU2U | aqua

10AW1G-RAS2U | raspberry

10AW1G-WHT2U | white

10AW1G-CHA4U | charcoal

10AW1G-CIR5U | citrus lemon

The company says the recalled strollers have four sets of two wheels, a five-point harnessed restraint system, a full-sized reclining seat, a storage basket, a removable cup holder and a travel storage bag.

The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a sticker on the rear leg of the stroller, directly above the wheels, next to the storage basket.

“A gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child,” says the company.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts.

There were also 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall,

Consumers are urged to stop using these strollers and contact Aria Child toll-free at 888-591-5540 to receive a replacement.