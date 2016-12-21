Man Charged In Death of Overbrook Girl To Appear In Court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A preliminary hearing for the suspect in a deadly hit and run that killed a little girl in Overbrook is set for today.

Investigators say 24-year-old Paul Woodlyn struck and killed 8-year old Jayanna Powell as she walked home from school at 63rd and Lansdowne last month.

Police arrested Woodlyn earlier this month– after investigators found the heavily damaged car at a body shop in Frazer, Chester County.

Commissioner Richard Ross says police were led to the car by the owner of a A&P Body Shop in Frazer, Chester County, who saw news coverage of the story. The vehicle was nearly 30 miles away from the accident scene after someone dropped off the silver Nissan Altima with extensive front-end damage.

“The individual that runs the body shop saw that, got suspicious, called us up, we went up there and were able to match up some of the auto parts to that particular car,” Ross said.

Jayanna was walking home from school with her three siblings near 63rd Street and Lansdowne Avenue on Nov. 18 when she was struck and killed.

Jayanna’s 12-year-old brother was holding her hand at the time.

Neighbors say the intersection where Jayanna died needs more oversight.

“All streets are dangerous, but that is the most dangerous intersection where they should always have a crossing guard,” Smith said.

Woodlyn has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accident involving death or personal injury and involuntary manslaughter.