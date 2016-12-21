NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Family Of Christina Grimmie Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

December 21, 2016 5:17 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: Christina Grimmie, KYW Newsradio, Sue Monaghan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of slain Evesham Township, New Jersey singer, Christina Grimmie, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the concert promoter and the Orlando venue where she was shot.

Christina Grimmie rose to fame through her appearance on the television show, The Voice.

The 22-year-old was gunned down during a meet and greet following a performance on June 10, 2016.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants failed to take adequate security measures to ensure the safety of the performers and attendees at the concert, pointing out that security involved superficial bag checks instead of pat downs or metal detectors.

Investigators say the man who killed Grimmie was able to get into the show with two handguns, bullets and a hunting knife.

Grimmie’s brother is also seeking damages for the physical and emotional trauma he suffered for attempting to save his sister’s life.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    Why not sue the mu zzie mosnter’s family?

    Reply | Report comment |

