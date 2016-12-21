3 On Your Side: Experiences Are At The Top Of Millenials’ Holiday Wish Lists

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just a few more days until the first night of Hanukkah and Christmas. So are you still in search of the perfect gift?

Lots of stores are offering sales but as 3 On Your Side, Jim Donovan explains, a new trend could make your gift giving a little easier.

National chains from Macy’s to Nordstrom and Walmart have sections online devoted to last minute gifts.

But many millenials are taking a different option.

“Millenials want a story to tell,” said Mike Maughan. “They want that much more than they want a product or a service.”

According to research from insight and customer experience company, Qualtrics, a quarter of spending by millenials this holiday season will be on experiences.

“So you’ll see more trips. You’ll see more big dinners. You’ll see more events that people are going to go to. And that people will also give as part of that experience because they can tell that story on social media,” explained Maughan. “And they can learn about those products and also experience those with other people and that’s where this trend toward experiences as gifts will become even bigger this year and will continue I think as a trend far into the future.”

If you need something new get tickets to a future concert or movie online. In many cases you can print or email confirmation of your purchase even on Christmas.