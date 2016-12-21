3 Pennsylvania State Troopers Injured After Chasing Suspects In Reported Stolen SUV

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Three Pennsylvania State Police troopers sustained minor injuries after chasing suspects in an alleged stolen car on I-95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon.

The entire ordeal caused more than three hours in traffic backups near Highland Avenue in Chester.

Troopers told CBS 3’s Greg Argos that the SUV the two suspects were in was stolen from New Castle, Delaware.

Big mess on I-95 both directions near highland avenue. Some type of police activity. Notice 3 @PAStatePolice vehicles on flatbeds pic.twitter.com/Y90Z7oQthh — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) December 21, 2016

“About 12:15 this afternoon, our troopers were conducting routine patrol when they observed a vehicle that came back stolen out of Delaware,” said Cpl. William Slaton.

Slaton said troopers tried pulling over the driver near Aramingo Avenue shortly before noon, but the driver and passenger sped off.

“During the pursuit, the suspect intentionally began to ram our PSP cruisers,” said Slaton. “We were able to successfully deploy spike strips, at which time the fleeing vehicle became disabled and the operator was taken into custody.”

The passenger in the black Chevy Tahoe was able to escape, crossing I-95 northbound. Troopers rushed the scene with their guns drawn, searching for the second suspect.

The chase lasted 20 miles and ended near the Delaware-Pennsylvania border.

.@PAStatePolice officers just got out of unmarked car and ran into shoulder. Appear to be searching for someone/something pic.twitter.com/SPdk4dM6V9 — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) December 21, 2016

“Still one person at large,” said Slaton. “We’re currently looking for him now.”

Despite some damage to the cruisers, no troopers were seriously hurt.

“The troopers are fine. They sustained minor injuries, but they are OK,” said Slaton.

State police have not yet named the man arrested, or the person who escaped.

The suspect in custody was taken to the hospital with a pre-existing condition.