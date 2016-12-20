Tractor Trailer Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Syrup Jackknifes On Route 32 In South Brunswick Township

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A tractor trailer containing 40,000 pounds of syrup was involved in an accident just off the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday morning in South Brunswick Township.
The tractor trailer jackknifed on Route 32 westbound at County Road 535/Cranbury Road shortly after 11 a.m.
South Brunswick Police said the tractor trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of syrup and that the cleanup will take several hours.
No syrup was spilled onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported.
The road has been closed to one lane only.
