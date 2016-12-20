Portion Of Columbus Boulevard Closed To Traffic Following Water Main Break

December 20, 2016 4:14 PM
Filed Under: South Philadelphia, Water Main

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break that occurred in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning is still affecting drivers on Wednesday night.

Officials say because of the 12 inch break at Columbus Boulevard and Fitzwater Street, Columbus Boulevard was closed to southbound traffic between Fitzwater and Christian Streets. On Wednesday night, worked continue but crews were able to reopen one lane.

Traffic exiting off of I-95 will not be able to exit southbound, officials say.

The water main burst around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

It led to icy conditions and detours in the area.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes as traffic will likely be backed up along the southbound side of Columbus Boulevard. Crews will resume work in the area on Thursday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas
Sign Up Now!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia