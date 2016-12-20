Portion Of Columbus Boulevard Closed To Traffic Following Water Main Break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break that occurred in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning is still affecting drivers on Wednesday night.
Officials say because of the 12 inch break at Columbus Boulevard and Fitzwater Street, Columbus Boulevard was closed to southbound traffic between Fitzwater and Christian Streets. On Wednesday night, worked continue but crews were able to reopen one lane.
Traffic exiting off of I-95 will not be able to exit southbound, officials say.
The water main burst around 7:30 Tuesday morning.
It led to icy conditions and detours in the area.
Motorists are urged to find alternate routes as traffic will likely be backed up along the southbound side of Columbus Boulevard. Crews will resume work in the area on Thursday morning.