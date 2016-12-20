Multiple Million Dollar Renovation Project Helps Brighten Up Popular SEPTA Stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A once speedy subway station stop got a facelift.

The Connector Project at the 2nd and Spring Garden SEPTA station features center column lights and a new lighting system, all inside the massive formerly dimly lit viaduct and new sidewalks.

“This neighborhood has been separated from the waterfront for a long time . The new streetscaping improvements and this amazing new lighting program are all designed to make that connection seamless and have people just flow back and forth between the water and Northern Liberties,” said Tom Corcoran with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

He said this nearly two and a half million dollar project took them about three years to complete.

“We’ve been able to create a sense of momentum and start to change the belief system that exciting things can happen on the Delaware river and that there’s a lot more coming down the pike.”

Corcoran said they are revitalizing a total of 15 connector streets.