Local School Makes Holiday Care Packages For Military Troops Overseas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Care packages are on their way to servicemen and women overseas, thanks to volunteers at Drexel University.

Exactly 125 boxes containing items like beef jerky, headphones and sunglasses are on their way to America’s military. The items were collected by Drexel University’s Veterans Task Force.

About 25 members formed a human chain to deliver the boxes to the 30th Street Post Office. Drexel’s Kim Chung organized the effort, she said the task force looked at blogs to research what troops really needed.

“Historically, we put out boxes and people just put things in the boxes. This time we had them adopt the boxes,” Chung said.

It’s the eighth year Drexel has treated the troops. Drexel’s assistant VP for student life, Rebecca Weidensaul said they know their work is appreciated by the men and women serving our nation.

“We actually do get emails and thank you cards. So that means a lot to us.”

The 125 boxes represent the university’s 125th anniversary.