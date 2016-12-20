Lena Dunham: ‘I Still Haven’t Had An Abortion, But I Wish I Had’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commentary about abortion made by Lena Dunham on her podcast, “Women of the Hour,” is drawing backlash on social media.

In the episode that aired last week, Dunham, an actress and abortion rights activist says, “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

Many people criticized her remarks on social media, some of them raising the point that abortions are not something to be “wished” for.

Lena Dunham took other people's painful experience, trivialized it, then made it about her because… #LenaDunham — Ed Tommasi (@EdTommasi) December 20, 2016

#Abortion is serious business. Not some damn club where U crave membership &cool 2belong. Think #LenaDunham been given far too much attn. — PZ (@pzpower) December 21, 2016

Others who are pro-choice are also emphasizing that they do not stand by Dunham’s comments.

How easy it is for privileged people to narcissistically exoticize & romanticize the experiences/hardships of the marginalized. #LenaDunham — Blueberry Iverson (@BIversonBlue) December 21, 2016

People like #lenadunham set back the causes they purport to care about. — Ramsay Randall (@ramsay_randall) December 21, 2016

Dunham herself has yet to explain or elaborate on her remarks or the social media reaction.

A longer portion of her comments is transcribed below:

“I always thought that I myself didn’t stigmatize abortion. I’m an abortion rights activist — it’s a huge part of who I am. But one day when I was visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas a few years ago a young girl walked up to me and asked me if I’d like to be a part of her project in which women share their stories of abortions.

I sort of jumped. ‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion. And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue.

Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department. So many people I love — my mother, my best friends, have had to have abortions for all kinds of reasons. I feel so proud of them for their bravery, for their self knowledge and it was a really important moment for me then to realize that I had internalized what society was throwing at us and I had to put it in the garbage.

Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”