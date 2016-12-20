Christie’s Book Deal Bill Shelved

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey lawmakers decided not to vote on two major pieces of legislation — including one that would have allowed Gov. Chris Christie to cash-in on a book deal while he is still in office.

Now with polls showing his approval ratings at an all-time low, the governor is starting to see some major backlash in the State House.

From the George Washington Bridge scandal to his failed bid for President, to no appointment from President-elect, Donald Trump, Christie hasn’t always received flattering press.

Monday his alleged attempt at revenge fell flat when lawmakers refused to vote on a measure that would cut millions of dollars from newspaper budgets by eliminating requirements for towns to publish legal notices.

“He was clearly hoping to stab the press that has uncovered so many of his misdeeds,” said Brett Ainsworth, President of the New Jersey Press Association.

Republicans and Democrats also snubbed a bill that would raise salaries for top-level state employments and change the law to allow the governor to profit from writing a book while still in office.

Assemblyman John Burzichelli sponsored that failed bill.

“Relationships matter and it was very clear to me yesterday that both Republicans and Democrats, majority members of the Assembly, did not feel charitable to allow the governor to write a book prior to finishing office.”

Christie’s office responded to the legal notices bill Monday night saying, “If the Assembly wants more time to consider the legal notices bill, that is acceptable to the Governor. However, this will be a top priority when we return from the holidays.”

Assemblyman John Wisniewski, a Democrat currently running for governor sees a tough final year for Christie.

“I think that his approval rating is a separate issue from his reputation in the legislature and his reputation in the legislature is a man who only cares about what benefits his agenda and not the legislatures agenda,” said Wisniewski.

New Jersey’s top Democrat in the legislature says the Christie book bill is dead but the newspaper measure could reappear in the new year but with more input and possibly concessions for the newspaper industry.