Amy Schumer Buys Back Family Farm For Her Father

December 20, 2016 9:24 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amy Schumer gave her dad quite the gift this holiday season. Schumer bought back the family farm for her father and posted the special moment online for all to see.

Pick Up Your Smartphone Instead Of The Shovel Next Snowstorm

According to reports, Schumer’s family lost the farm due to bankruptcy when she was a child. On her Instagram account, Schumer posted a screenshot of her and her dad Facetiming as she told him the news, with the caption reading, “Today, I bought my father’s farm back.”

Today I bought my father's farm back.

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Schumer also shared a video of herself as a child, spending time on the farm with her father.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything,” Schumer wrote. “But, today I got to buy it back for him.”

 

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2016 Guide To Holiday Mall Hours
Best Restaurants In Philly Open On Christmas

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia