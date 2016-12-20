Amy Schumer Buys Back Family Farm For Her Father

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amy Schumer gave her dad quite the gift this holiday season. Schumer bought back the family farm for her father and posted the special moment online for all to see.
According to reports, Schumer’s family lost the farm due to bankruptcy when she was a child. On her Instagram account, Schumer posted a screenshot of her and her dad Facetiming as she told him the news, with the caption reading, “Today, I bought my father’s farm back.”
Schumer also shared a video of herself as a child, spending time on the farm with her father.
“We lost the farm when we lost everything,” Schumer wrote. “But, today I got to buy it back for him.”
