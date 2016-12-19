Jalen Mills Unhappy With Play Call On Steve Smith TD

December 19, 2016 7:48 AM By Andrew Porter
Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a key play, that may have changed the outcome of the game.

With 16 seconds left in the first half, the Ravens had a 2nd-and-10 from the Eagles’ 34-yard line, looking to add to their 14-13 lead. And they did just that, as veteran receiver Steve Smith beat Jalen Mills along the sideline for a 34-yard back breaking touchdown.

The Eagles blitzed two linebackers on the play and after the game, Mills questioned defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“For sure it wasn’t the coverage I wanted,” Mills said via Bob Brookover. “But players play and coaches make calls and I have to make the play.

“I’m not going into that. Throw, catch, touchdown. I was locking dudes down there until that one play. Was it a call I wanted to be in? No. But regardless, plays have to be made in a game like this.”

The Eagles ended up losing the game 27-26 on a failed two-point conversion.

