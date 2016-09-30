The Changing Trend In Physician-Patient Relationships

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The American Academy of Family Physicians concluded their meeting in Orlando and perhaps the most dramatic comments came from an executive officer of the organization who asked a key question: with only 29% of U.S. physicians having a plan for after-hours contact or care and with many physicians referring patients to emergency rooms after hours, are we saying goodbye to a physician patient relationship?

It is an interesting comment because we are seeing dramatic changes in medicine. A growing number of physicians are being hired by hospitals and other organizations and a generation of younger physicians in training have had their work hours limited by educational bodies overseeing their training.

The result is an employee model with an eight hour workday. What we are seeing is a transition from the family doctor who was available for patients virtually 24-7 to a more conventional work model seen in most other career paths.

It is a conversation not just for physicians but for consumers as the medical system we grew up with is dramatically altered.