Study Says Smoking Has Lasting Impact On DNA And Future Generations

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I do not have to tell you the terrible impact that smoking cigarettes can have on your health. We have talked about lung cancer, heart disease and second hand smoke.
But a report in the Journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Genetics ads a very disturbing chapter to the book of health’s impacts of smoking. According to the article, cigarette smoking has a long-lasting impact on the human genome that can persist for years after smoking cessation.
The research described a process called DNA methylation—changes made to the smoker’s DNA. What this means is that the damage can be lifelong for the smoker but the DNA changes can be passed on to future generations.
A son, daughter or grandchild could actually have a health problem linked to a parent or grandparents smoking.
