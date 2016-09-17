Local Students Launch Their Business Careers At The Ballpark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local college students are getting off-campus and learning about the business of sports at the ballpark.

For a $30 ticket, college students are getting more than a ballgame. They’re getting a jump start on their careers. Drew University junior Paul Roth attended the Phillies’ College Finance Night on Wednesday.

“I’m a business major, just to get a better idea of what I’d like to do internship wise, to try to get an internship.”

Students networked with execs including assistant GM Scott Proefrock, who began as a CPA.

“Whatever way you can get your foot in the door, get your foot in the door and then work your a** off.”

KPMG partner Vince Drozd advised the students that interns who are self-starters will stand out.

“If you look upon it as a challenge and solve a problem, right? I think that shines through.”

Phils CFO John Nickolas says some may even become Phillies interns.

“We benefit from it because we get great productivity. They benefit from it because they get a great way to start their career, and it launches them into whatever they’re going to do.”

College Finance Night was one of a series of five college themed nights the team is offering. Previous themes included sports management and media.

Two remaining college nights this week focus on business law and using technology.