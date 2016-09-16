SugarHouse Casino Goes Online Joining NJ Internet Betting Market

CHICAGO, ILL (CBS) — The Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia is starting up digital operations in New Jersey, offering gamblers in the Garden State yet another venue where they can play.

The majority owners of the Philadelphia casino struck a deal with Golden Nugget down the shore to share their online gaming permit within New Jersey. It’s running now at http://www.PlaySugarHouse.com.

“Sugar House in Philadelphia is closer to a lot of New Jersey residents than even the casinos in Atlantic City,” Greg Carlin, CEO at Chicago based Rush Street Gaming, told KYW Newsradio. “So really it’s a natural extension of our brand.”

But in order to do that, they had to open an office in Cherry Hill to comply with state law.

The usual rules apply here. “You can only play if you’re in New Jersey,” Carlin said. “There’s very sophisticated geo-location technology which, if you try to get on the site and play from anywhere outside of New Jersey, you’ll be denied.”

He adds that they’ll look into going online in Pennsylvania, once that state legalizes internet gaming.