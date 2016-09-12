The CBS3 Friday Football Frenzy game of the week on Friday, September 8 is Garnet Valley vs Ridley!
Ridley High School has a true home field advantage when it comes to the showdowns underneath those football lights. And Friday night is no different as Ridley takes on rival Garnet Valley.
‘The Green Mystique’ Gives Ridley High School Football An Edge
Ridley’s sense of school pride is something more than words, it’s a feeling, a spirit called the green mystique.
‘The majority of our faculty are either students that went through this school district or are people who have started to work here, and then in turn now have their children going to school in our district as well,” said Jack Signor III, one of the school’s assistant principal.
Friday Football Frenzy Highlights
It was a busy night of high school sports around the region. Lesley Van Arsdall has a recap:
