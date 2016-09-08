Philabundance Launches Month-Long Fundraiser In Honor Of Hunger Action Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — September is Hunger Action Month. A local organization is using it to try and feed as many mouths as they can throughout the Delaware Valley.

Over the next few weeks the folks at Philabundance wants to raise $20,000 and 10,000 pounds of food to provide 50,000 meals to those in need.

“1 in 7 Americans are food insecure today, and right here in our area we are going through a hunger crisis with 1 in 4 people who face hunger,” said Amanda White.

White, with Philabundance, says during Hunger Action Month the marketing company Finger Paint is helping them stretch donated funds. So instead of one of your dollars being able to provide two meals it can be used for two or more.

“If you donate one dollar throughout the month of September, then it will mean four meals for those in need and it will be up to $7,500.”

Philabundance is also launching its #PlateItForward campaign during which Philabundance is asking the public to take action to help fill the empty plates of its neighbors in need by donating, advocating and volunteering for Philabundance.