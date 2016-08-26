Key To Keeping Your Child Safe From Dangers That Lurk In Your Bathroom

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We spend a great deal of time trying to make certain that our families are safe. We put alarms in our homes and make certain we have proper car seats in our automobiles. The list goes on and on. But there is one area that many people just do not think about: the dangers that lurk in our bathrooms, especially for young children. The obvious cause of danger is one that I don’t have to tell you about.

It’s the medicine cabinet.

If you have young children, you need to have medication with child-safe caps and the medicine cabinet should be secured with a latch. There are other concerns, for instance, mouthwash may contain alcohol. Keep mouthwash away from a child’s reach. Another problem? Many people store toilet cleaners, ammonia, and dangerous solvents.

They can also be a great risk. The important thing is you have to look at these risks and take them seriously. Finally, if you are taking any pain medications keep them away from everyone else and when you no longer need them—discard them.