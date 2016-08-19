The Key To Tracking Your Steps And Calories

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you somebody who is using your phone or an electronic device to count steps?

Perhaps you are on the daily quest for 10000 steps. Do you know how far 10000 steps is? 2,000 steps equal a mile. So if you take 10,000 and you have gone 5 miles. Here is where it gets very interesting. If you do that for seven days you’ll burn an estimated 3,500 calories, or about a pound of fat.

Those steps can also push you closer to a better mood, lower blood pressure, and a reduced risk of all sorts of problems. Of course, you have to pace yourself. Start slow –remember, if this is a lifetime project you have plenty of time to add steps.

Finally—don’t get caught up in the numbers. Though 10,000 steps ensures you meet the government-recommended guidelines for physical activity, it isn’t an all-or-nothing proposition.

According to a recent study, 5,000 steps or more improved sleep quality, and 7,500 reduced the risk of obesity.