Research Links Breaks From Social Media To Increased Happiness

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many are becoming slaves to our electronic devices and while they can help with work and with communication or just be plain fun, there is a time to break away. Of course it may not be realistic to disappear from social media altogether, but you can reduce its presence in your life.

Remember research shows that the more you log on to social media, the less happy you become. One of the major complaints I hear from patients is that they don’t ever feel like they are on vacation. Unfortunately many people remain connected to work through emails, calls, and more while they’re away. It is very important not to let work creep into your vacation.

Don’t hesitate to use that electronic device to put your vacation message up and leave it up until you return to work. One other great idea is to make certain areas of your home free from all video screens including the smart phone. It needs to be a place to escape.