TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University professor has canceled a course on cultural freedoms and hate speech after his use of a racial slur in a teaching exercise led some students to walk out.

Colleagues say Professor Emeritus Lawrence Rosen has often used the slur during lectures on free speech. They say this is the first time he’s received such a negative response from students.

A small group of students walked out of Rosen’s anthropology class on Feb. 6 after he used the slur three times.

He refused a demand from several students to apologize and argued with at least one student. Two students later filed a complaint.

The university issued a statement defending Rosen, noting that “values of free speech and inclusivity are central” to the school’s mission and “critical to the education we provide.”

