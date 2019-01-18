Flyers' 8-Game Win Streak Snapped In 3-2 Shootout Loss To Kings Philadelphia backup Anthony Stolarz got the nod in net to give rookie Carter Hart a rest and made 37 saves.

76ers Trade Markelle Fultz To Orlando Magic, Reports SayThe Sixers selected Fultz in the 2017 draft, but only appeared in 33 games for the team due to right shoulder issues.