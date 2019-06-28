New Italian Spot DaMò Pasta Lab Debuts In Philadelphia's Washington SquareA fast-casual homemade pasta bar offering menu items like gnocchi and lasagna.

New East Passyunk French Spot Bistro La Bête Opens Its DoorsMain dishes include crispy fried rainbow trout and apricot-braised lamb.

The Most Popular Restaurants In Philadelphia's Manayunk NeighborhoodGet to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local eateries, from an Indian restaurant to a burger bar.

The Best Italian Restaurants In PhiladelphiaLooking for a delicious Italian meal near you?

The 5 Best Vegetarian Restaurants In PhiladelphiaThe most popular vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Philly.

3 New Restaurants Open in PhiladelphiaFrom a colonial cookery to a rooftop burger bars.