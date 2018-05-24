CBS3@4 Talkers: Dec. 24, 2018

SEPTA Bus Hit By Gunfire While Stopped At Red Light In North PhillyThere were about 10 passengers on the bus at the time.

2 Families Mourn Loss Of Teenage Boys In Delaware County Crash That Split Car In Pieces Police are investigating after two teens were killed in a single car accident early Monday morning in Ridley.

Are Dogs Actually Watching Television When They Stare At The TV?Ever notice your dog staring at the television and wonder if they see what you see?

New Jersey Surgery Center Warns Patients May Have Been Exposed To HIVPatients who had a procedure done at HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7 are being asked to get a blood test.

Son Of Fallen Firefighter Receives Outpouring Of Love From Firefighters Across The Globe This ChristmasFirefighters from as far as Tasmania sent holiday cheer to Evan.

Controversial Treatment Transfuses Patients With 'Young Blood' From Teenagers To Reverse Aging ProcessCould the secret to eternal youth be found in blood transfusions from young people?

'It's Very Offensive To Them': Bakers Complaining After Finding Tips Of Hershey Chocolate Kisses Broken OffMany bakers say they have come to rely on certain iconic confections to create the perfect batch.

Police: Body Found Near Bay In Wildwood CrestSources say a man was checking on his boat in Lower Township when he found the body.

'Are You Still A Believer In Santa?' Trump Asks 7-Year-Old On Christmas EveIn a Christmas Eve call, Trump asked a 7-year-old named Coleman whether the child still believes in Santa Claus.

Meek Mill Hosts Toy Giveaway For Over 3,000 Children In Philadelphia AreaNot every family can afford the toys on their children’s Christmas list but rapper Meek Mill and DreamChasers are doing what they can to help.