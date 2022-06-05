Philadelphia Police Investigating South Street Mass ShootingStay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage on the South Street mass shooting.

1 hour ago

Philadelphia Weather: Week Starts SunnyKate Bilo reports.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Pride March Returns For First Time Since 2019Marchers say they recognize the South Street mass shooting as another instance of violence, but the event gave them a sense of safety and comfort.

2 hours ago

CBS News Poll Shows 81% Of Americans Approve Of Background Checks On All Potential Gun BuyersSixty two percent say they support a nation-wide ban on the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which has been used in several mass shootings in the last few weeks.

2 hours ago

Mayor Jim Kenney, Gov. Tom Wolf React To Mass Shooting In PhiladelphiaA mass shooting in Philadelphia on South Street killed three people and injured at least 12 others, police say. One of the people was injured in a fight and not shot.

2 hours ago

Neighbors In Philadelphia Are Fed Up With Gun ViolenceOne man said he doesn't feel safe walking around the South Street area at night anymore.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Connection To South Street Mass ShootingThe video provided by Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may have started the mass shooting. Some may find the video disturbing.

2 hours ago

Second Grade Resident Advisor At Girard College Among 3 Victims Killed In South Street Mass ShootingJasmine Payoute reports.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Still Searching For 3 Other Guns Used In South Street Mass ShootingAlicia Roberts reports.

3 hours ago

Man Shot During South Street Mass Shooting In Philadelphia Opens Up About IncidentA man who was shot during the South Street mass shooting in Philadelphia opened up about the incident with Eyewitness News.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Provide Update On South Street Mass ShootingPolice Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other officials spoke at a press conference on Sunday to give an update on the mass shooting in Philadelphia that killed three people and wounded 11 others.

7 hours ago

Pride Celebration At Dilworth Park Roller Rink On SaturdayQueen Dominique Lee of The Philly Drag Mafia performed and hosted interactive games.

10 hours ago

Police Searching For Gunmen After Mass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Others WoundedRoss DiMattei reports.

13 hours ago

Pet Project: Specially-Trained Dogs have Nose For Detecting COVID-19Carol Erickson joins Jan Carabeo for this week's Pet Project segment.

13 hours ago

Weather Update: Hot Sunday AfternoonTammie Souza reports.

14 hours ago

South Street Mass Shooting Victims Being Treated At Jefferson Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical CenterThree people have been pronounced dead and CBS3 is still working to confirm the conditions of the 11 others who were injured.

14 hours ago

3 Dead, 11 Injured After Mass Shooting On South Street In PhiladelphiaThe shooting happened before midnight on the 200 block of South Street Saturday.

14 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Sensational SundayTammie Souza reports.

23 hours ago

Attendees Enjoy Return Of Roots Picnic To Philly After 2 Year Pandemic PauseJasmine Payoute reports.

23 hours ago

Volunteers From The Clean Camden Campaign Spent Saturday Making Neighborhoods CleanerThey also handed out information about recycling, e-waste, trash disposal, and litter prevention.

1 day ago

94th Annual Commencement Ceremony Held At Valley Forge Military AcademyThirty-six graduates will now head off to 30 different colleges and universities to study for their Bachelor's degrees.

1 day ago

'A Fresh Cut Conversation' On Gun Violence Airs Saturday Night On CBS3Ukee Washington kept it real with men at First Decision Barbershop in West Philly. Men speak to how gun violence rips apart communities but also who is responsible for change.

1 day ago

Visitors Got Inside Look At Some Of Philly's Historic Houses On Elfreth AlleyThe day also included a variety of entertainment, including craft demonstrations and musical performances.

1 day ago

Tuskegee Airman Inc. Opens Chapter In PhiladelphiaThe Tuskegee airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

1 day ago