Philadelphia Police Provide Update On South Street Mass ShootingPolice Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other officials spoke at a press conference on Sunday to give an update on the mass shooting in Philadelphia that killed three people and wounded 11 others.

3 hours ago

Pride Celebration At Dilworth Park Roller Rink On SaturdayQueen Dominique Lee of The Philly Drag Mafia performed and hosted interactive games.

6 hours ago

Police Searching For Gunmen After Mass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Others WoundedRoss DiMattei reports.

9 hours ago

Pet Project: Specially-Trained Dogs have Nose For Detecting COVID-19Carol Erickson joins Jan Carabeo for this week's Pet Project segment.

9 hours ago

Weather Update: Hot Sunday AfternoonTammie Souza reports.

10 hours ago

South Street Mass Shooting Victims Being Treated At Jefferson Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical CenterThree people have been pronounced dead and CBS3 is still working to confirm the conditions of the 11 others who were injured.

10 hours ago

3 Dead, 11 Injured After Mass Shooting On South Street In PhiladelphiaThe shooting happened before midnight on the 200 block of South Street Saturday.

10 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Sensational SundayTammie Souza reports.

19 hours ago

Attendees Enjoy Return Of Roots Picnic To Philly After 2 Year Pandemic PauseJasmine Payoute reports.

19 hours ago

Volunteers From The Clean Camden Campaign Spent Saturday Making Neighborhoods CleanerThey also handed out information about recycling, e-waste, trash disposal, and litter prevention.

20 hours ago

94th Annual Commencement Ceremony Held At Valley Forge Military AcademyThirty-six graduates will now head off to 30 different colleges and universities to study for their Bachelor's degrees.

20 hours ago

'A Fresh Cut Conversation' On Gun Violence Airs Saturday Night On CBS3Ukee Washington kept it real with men at First Decision Barbershop in West Philly. Men speak to how gun violence rips apart communities but also who is responsible for change.

23 hours ago

Visitors Got Inside Look At Some Of Philly's Historic Houses On Elfreth AlleyThe day also included a variety of entertainment, including craft demonstrations and musical performances.

23 hours ago

Tuskegee Airman Inc. Opens Chapter In PhiladelphiaThe Tuskegee airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

23 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: More Wonder WeatherTammie Souza reports.

1 day ago

85 Teams Across Philly Region Compete In Dragon Boat RegattaRaces in 2020 and 2021 were put on hold due to the pandemic.

1 day ago

Philadelphia Celebrates 50 Years Of PrideOn Sunday, the 2022 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival returns to Old City.

1 day ago

St. Barnabas Community Center Celebrates Grand Opening In West PhiladelphiaThe center will bring services to neighborhoods dealing with poverty, gun violence, and unemployment.

1 day ago

Philadelphia Gun Violence Memorial Opens At CHOPFirearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens age 1 to 19 in the United States.

1 day ago

Biden Evacuated After Plane Entered Airspace Near Beach HomeThe White House said there was no threat to the Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken.

1 day ago

Drivers React To Gas Prices Hitting Record Highs In Philadelphia AreaAlecia Reid reports.

1 day ago

Roots Picnic Returns To Philadelphia After 2 Year Pandemic PauseJasmine Payoute reports.

1 day ago

Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of WildwoodAlfred Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue.

1 day ago

3 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead, 2 Others InjuredDoctors were able to save the pregnant woman's baby after she was killed.

1 day ago