Alecia Reid reports.
Philadelphia Community Leaders Fighting Against Gun Violence Honored As National Gun Violence Awareness Month Continues
Sponsored By
Categories: Local Community, News, Crime, Local News, KYWTV, Top Story
Latest Videos
Freshman Hayden Sissons Doing It All For Cardinal O'Hara's Softball TeamPat Gallen reports.
Philly Firefighters Battling Junkyard Fire In Port RichmondIt's at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane.
Firefighters Battling Junkyard Fire In PhiladelphiaIt's in Port Richmond.
Federal Aviation Officials Investigating Wayne Plane CrashMatt Petrillo reports.
Then And Now: CBS3 Takes A Look At Where Pride Started And How Far It Has ComeJim Donovan and Howard Monroe reports.
Philadelphia Identifies 1st Probable Case Of MonkeypoxAlicia Roberts reports.
Philadelphia Community Leaders Fighting Against Gun Violence Honored As National Gun Violence Awareness Month ContinuesAlecia Reid reports.
COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available For Children Under 5 By June 21Pfizer has submitted its application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.
Bar, Restaurant Owners Having Difficult Time Getting BeerMadeleine Wright reports.
Chance For Severe Weather In Philadelphia Thursday NightKate Bilo is tracking potentially severe weather in Philadelphia Thursday night.
Malnourished Stray Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philly Now Rehabbing At Quakertown RescueHoward Monroe reports.
Pennsylvania's First Case Of Monkeypox Identified In PhiladelphiaAn investigation is underway to determine how the person was exposed and if they have exposed anyone else since becoming infected.
Faith Leaders, Lawmakers, Volunteers Urge People To Keep Helping Ukraine As War With Russia ContinuesPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 20% of Ukraine is under Russian control.
Weather Update: Tracking The TropicsLlarisa Abreu reports.
Philadelphia Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride In JuneJune in Pride Month in the United States.
Pride Flags Raised In Ceremony At New Castle County Government CenterThree pride flags are now flying at the New Castle County Government Center.
Philadelphia Looking To Hire Around 60 Lifeguards By Friday To Open City PoolsThe deadline to apply is Friday
Crash Involving Bensalem Township Fire Truck Leaves 1 Person InjuredOfficials say a portion of Street Road will be closed for several hours due to the crash.
If You Drink These Types Of Coffee, You Could Have A Lower Death RiskDrinking either sweetened or unsweetened coffee is associated with a lower death risk compared with not drinking the beverage, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
Focusing On The Future: Group Of Graduates At Father Judge Set To Launch Careers In WeldingTune in to Eyewitness News on Friday morning to see the latest installment in our Focusing on the Future series.
Digital Brief: June 2, 2022 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your latest headlines.
Platinum Jubilee: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Years On The ThroneJan Carabeo reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Timing StormsLlarisa Abreu reports.
Investigators Still Searching For Cause Of House Explosion In Pottstown That Killed 5 PeopleWakisha Bailey reports.