Ukee Washington reports.
'Hairspray' Playing Now At Kimmel Cultural Campus
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Feeling Like Summer AgainKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Rescue Underway On Beach In Toms River, New JerseyOne person has been taken to the hospital.
Kathy Barnette Surging As Voting Continues In Pennsylvania Primary ElectionKerri Corrado reports.
Dr. Mehmet Oz Votes In Primary ElectionJoe Holden reports.
Political Pundits Are Paying Very Close Attention To Pennsylvania's US Senate PrimaryChief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News Robert Costa joins Eyewitness News from Newtown.
'Hairspray' Playing Now At Kimmel Cultural CampusUkee Washington reports.
Candidates, Politicos Flock To 2 Philly Hotspots For Traditional Election Day LunchMatt Petrillo reports.
Kimmel Center Poll Workers Say Turnout Is Down From 2020 Presidential ElectionHoward Monroe reports.
CBS News' Robert Costa Discusses 2022 Pennsylvania PrimaryCosta, the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News, talked about Democratic senate hopeful John Fetterman, Dr. Oz's chances of winning his race, and more.
Tenants Forced To Find New Place To Live After 27 Apartments In Wilmington Deemed Inhabitable Following Wall CollapseMadeleine Wright reports.
Dr. Mehmet Oz Votes In Bryn AthynPa. Senate hopeful, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was joined by his wife, Lisa.
Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Cast Ballots During 2022 Pennsylvania PrimaryAlicia Roberts reports.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman To Have Surgery For Pacemaker Implant After Suffering StrokeFetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster after suffering a stroke and will now undergo surgery to receive a pacemaker with a defibrillator to regulate his heart rate and rhythm.
CBS News Director Of Elections And Surveys Anthony Salvanto Talks 2022 Pennsylvania PrimarySalvanto discussed what he plans on watching in the primary on Tuesday night, what he's seeing in the polling results, and more.
KDKA Political Analyst Jon Delano Joins CBS3 To Discuss Race For PA GovernorNatasha Brown reports.
COVID-19 Cases Are Up 60 Percent Across The US, Even More In New JerseyCBS3 health reporter Stephanie Stahl has more on the spike and why it's happening now.
Pfizer Booster Approved For Kids Ages 5-11Pfizer is the only vaccine available for kids of any age in the U.S.
Fire At Bellmawr Motor Inn Under InvestigationIt's unclear if there were any injuries.
Philadelphia Weather: Feeling Like Summer AgainLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.
Be Ready Before You Head To The PollsPolls are open until 8 p.m.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Tests Positive For COVID-19Shapiro, who is running unopposed for the Democratic spot on the ballot in the general election tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night.
PA Representative Malcolm Kenyatta Cast Vote In FrancisvilleState representative, Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia, is also on the Democratic ticket for the U.S. Senate nomination.
COVID Remains Concern During PA Primary, Philadelphia Seeing Low Voter Turnout Compared To General ElectionHoward Monroe reports.
Pennsylvania Voters Head To Polls For Primary Election As All Eyes On US Senate RaceRoss DiMattei reports.