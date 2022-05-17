Philadelphia Weather: Feeling Like Summer AgainKate Bilo has the latest forecast.

40 minutes ago

Rescue Underway On Beach In Toms River, New JerseyOne person has been taken to the hospital.

43 minutes ago

Kathy Barnette Surging As Voting Continues In Pennsylvania Primary ElectionKerri Corrado reports.

45 minutes ago

Dr. Mehmet Oz Votes In Primary ElectionJoe Holden reports.

48 minutes ago

Political Pundits Are Paying Very Close Attention To Pennsylvania's US Senate PrimaryChief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News Robert Costa joins Eyewitness News from Newtown.

53 minutes ago

'Hairspray' Playing Now At Kimmel Cultural CampusUkee Washington reports.

1 hour ago

Candidates, Politicos Flock To 2 Philly Hotspots For Traditional Election Day LunchMatt Petrillo reports.

1 hour ago

Kimmel Center Poll Workers Say Turnout Is Down From 2020 Presidential ElectionHoward Monroe reports.

1 hour ago

CBS News' Robert Costa Discusses 2022 Pennsylvania PrimaryCosta, the chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News, talked about Democratic senate hopeful John Fetterman, Dr. Oz's chances of winning his race, and more.

2 hours ago

Tenants Forced To Find New Place To Live After 27 Apartments In Wilmington Deemed Inhabitable Following Wall CollapseMadeleine Wright reports.

2 hours ago

Dr. Mehmet Oz Votes In Bryn AthynPa. Senate hopeful, Dr. Mehmet Oz, was joined by his wife, Lisa.

2 hours ago

Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Cast Ballots During 2022 Pennsylvania PrimaryAlicia Roberts reports.

2 hours ago

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman To Have Surgery For Pacemaker Implant After Suffering StrokeFetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster after suffering a stroke and will now undergo surgery to receive a pacemaker with a defibrillator to regulate his heart rate and rhythm.

2 hours ago

CBS News Director Of Elections And Surveys Anthony Salvanto Talks 2022 Pennsylvania PrimarySalvanto discussed what he plans on watching in the primary on Tuesday night, what he's seeing in the polling results, and more.

2 hours ago

KDKA Political Analyst Jon Delano Joins CBS3 To Discuss Race For PA GovernorNatasha Brown reports.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Are Up 60 Percent Across The US, Even More In New JerseyCBS3 health reporter Stephanie Stahl has more on the spike and why it's happening now.

3 hours ago

Pfizer Booster Approved For Kids Ages 5-11Pfizer is the only vaccine available for kids of any age in the U.S.

6 hours ago

Fire At Bellmawr Motor Inn Under InvestigationIt's unclear if there were any injuries.

6 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Feeling Like Summer AgainLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.

6 hours ago

Be Ready Before You Head To The PollsPolls are open until 8 p.m.

7 hours ago

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Tests Positive For COVID-19Shapiro, who is running unopposed for the Democratic spot on the ballot in the general election tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night.

7 hours ago

PA Representative Malcolm Kenyatta Cast Vote In FrancisvilleState representative, Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia, is also on the Democratic ticket for the U.S. Senate nomination.

7 hours ago

COVID Remains Concern During PA Primary, Philadelphia Seeing Low Voter Turnout Compared To General ElectionHoward Monroe reports.

7 hours ago

Pennsylvania Voters Head To Polls For Primary Election As All Eyes On US Senate RaceRoss DiMattei reports.

7 hours ago