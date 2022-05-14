Alecia Reid reports.
FBI Investigating Buffalo Shooting That Killed 10 People As Hate Crime, Racially Motivated Violent Extremism, US Attorney Says
Weather Update: Tracking Potential Severe WeatherLauren Casey reports.
Street Renamed To Honor Life Of Longtime Local PastorThe 2000 block of Christian Street will be known as Father John Van de Paer Way.
Delaware State University President Commends Lacrosse Team For Handling Of Incident With Georgia PoliceDoctor Tony Allen addressed the incident recorded on a student's smartphone on April 20.
34-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Tioga: PoliceNo arrests have been made.
Phillies Remember Former Pitcher David West Who Passed Away From CancerWest was 57 years old.
Orange Zone Returns For 14th Annual Kensington Derby, Arts FestivalDerby racers lined up at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Former Basketball Coach Jay Wright Has Message For 2022 Villanova GraduatesWright was the university's 2022 commencement speaker.
Jay Wright Gives Commencement Speech At 2022 Villanova University GraduationWright recently retired as Villanova's basketball coach.
Weather Update: Tracking Rain ShowersLauren Casey reports.
2022 Dad Vail Regatta Wrapping Up Along Schuylkill RiverHoward Monroe reports.
Boy Scouts In Philadelphia Honor Gun Violence Victims With Memorial At Dell Music CenterBoy Scout Troop 126 held a ceremony at the Dell Music Center on Strawberry Mansion Drive.
Thousands Of Americans Rally For Abortion Rights This Weekend, Including In PhiladelphiaEyewitness News was at Philadelphia's City Hall where the rally took place.
Family Who Benefitted From Great Care At Einstein Montgomery Neonatal ICU Pays It ForwardThe Rolli family of West Norriton assembled and delivered care packages to the NICU on Friday.
Jay Wright Joins Graduates As Villanova University Commencement SpeakerHe also received an honorary degree from the university.
Rowers Prepare For Day 2 Of Dad Vail Regatta In Schuylkill RiverHoward Monroe reports.
Weather Update: Wet, Gloomy WeekendTammie Souza reports.
Police Investigating Execution-Style Homicide In KingsessingA 19-year-old man was the victim.
A Chat With: Fashion Designer & Business Owner Nicole MillerJessica Kartalija reports.
West Philadelphia Group Distributing Cameras In Effort To Deter Gun ViolenceKerri Corrado reports.
Police: 19-Year-Old Man Killed In KingsessingNo arrests have been made.
Dog Stuck Under Concrete Slab Rescued In East Bradford TownshipIt took firefighters about an hour and a half to rescue Chloe.
Philadelphia Weather: Drop In HumidityKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Dr. Karyl Rattay Stepping Down From Delaware Division Of Public HealthShe's been the face of Delaware's response to the pandemic.