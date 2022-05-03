Digital Brief: May 3, 2022 (PM)Jessica Kartalija has the latest headlines.

1 hour ago

Philadelphia Weather: May ShowersKate Bilo has the latest forecast.

1 hour ago

Hundreds Rally Outside Philadelphia City Hall To Defend Roe V. WadeAlecia Reid reports.

2 hours ago

Incredible Story Of Marjorie Margolies' Journey To Become A MotherJessica Kartalija reports.

2 hours ago

SEPTA Says Its Making Changes To Protect Passengers After Series Of AttacksMatt Petrillo reports.

3 hours ago

Bear Spotted In Delaware CountyMadeleine Wright reports.

3 hours ago

Philly's Largest Outdoor Restaurant Liberty Point Is Now Open For BusinessHoward Monroe reports from Penn's Landing.

3 hours ago

Burlington County Woman Filing First-Of-Its-Kind Lawsuit Against Dunkin’ After Suffering Burns From Spilled CoffeeBrandon Goldner reports.

3 hours ago

150 Members Of All City Band Perform In Northeast PhiladelphiaIt's their first concert since the start of the pandemic.

3 hours ago

Temple University Law Professor Explains What It Would Mean For Abortion Rights If Roe V. Wade Is OverturnedLaw professor Craig Green teaches, among other topics, American legal history, civil procedure, and constitutional law. He has also taught about reproductive rights.

3 hours ago

Here's What You Need To Know As Single-Use Plastic Ban Goes Into Effect In New Jersey On May 4Stores caught breaking the law will get a warning at first.

3 hours ago

Law Passed In 2017 Protects Abortion Rights In DelawareThe General Assembly passed a law in 2017 that guarantees access to abortions even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Speaks Out About Roe V. Wade Draft OpinionHe condemned overturning Roe v. Wade but said New Jersey wouldn't be significantly impacted because the state has enshrined the right to an abortion into state law.

4 hours ago

Pennsylvania Doctors Concerned About Women's Health If Roe V. Wade Is OverturnedStephanie Stahl reports.

4 hours ago

Weather Update: Chances For Storms Tuesday NightLlarisa Abreu has your Tuesday weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Generous Donation Given To Help Families Of 2 Fallen Pennsylvania State TroopersCBS3 was at the Troop K Barracks on Belmont Avenue.

8 hours ago

Police Working To Determine What Cause 2 Motorcycles To Collide In PhiladelphiaThree people were injured in the crash.

8 hours ago

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Remarks After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests SCOTUS May Overturn Roe V. WadeMurphy spoke on Tuesday morning.

8 hours ago

Bear Spotted In Delaware CountyIf you see the bear, you are asked to report it to 911 and do not approach it.

8 hours ago

WATCH: Bear Spotted In Wooded Area In Delaware CountyThe Pennsylvania Game Commission has been called out and police are also on scene to assist.

8 hours ago

Weather Update: Mostly Cloudy, Warm Tuesday AheadLlarisa Abreu reports.

12 hours ago

Former Philly Police Officer Charged In Shooting Death Of 12-Year-Old Thomas SiderioWakisha Bailey reports.

12 hours ago

Teacher Appreciation Day Being Celebrated TuesdayMake sure you go the extra mile to show a teacher you appreciate their hard work.

13 hours ago

Vigil To Be Held In Support Of 2 Young Boys On Life Support In Bucks CountyTheir mother is accused of shooting them and then pointing the gun at a 22-year-old neighbor.

13 hours ago