CBS3 Pet Project: Vet VisitsWhat are the symptoms that prompt most pet owners to take their dog or cat to the vet?

1 hour ago

Warminster Police Host 'Stuff The Crusier' Event At Giant SupermarketShoppers donated more than 2,300 pounds of food in just three hours.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles Host Annual 'Huddle Up For Autism' Event At Lincoln Financial FieldAll proceeds benefit the Center for Autism Research at Children's Hospital.

2 hours ago

Special Ceremony Held For 2 Refugees Who Recently Arrived In Philadelphia From War-Torn UkraineThe ceremony was held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Northern Liberties, which has strong ties to Ukraine.

2 hours ago

Hateful Graffiti Spray-Painted On Trees At Haddonfield Friends MeetingHaddonfield police are investigating.

2 hours ago

Villanova Wildcats Back Home After Loss To Kansas After Final Four MatchupAlicia Roberts reports.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Sunny Start To The WeekMeteorologist Lauren Casey has your latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Ice Cream Shop For Dogs Opens In Center CitySalty Paws offers a variety of ice cream, baked goods, specialty treats and even accessories.

23 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Unsettled Next WeekLauren Casey reports.

23 hours ago

Family Fun Day In Fairmount Park Marks Start Of Autism Awareness MonthMore than 200 children took part in sensory friendly activities, crafts, and games on Saturday in Fairmount.

23 hours ago

Villanova Students React To Men’s Basketball Team Losing To Kansas In Final FourJasmine Payoute reports.

23 hours ago

House Fire In Trenton Kills Twin Brothers, Injures Four FirefightersThe fire occurred at 834 Carteret Avenue just before 7 p.m.

23 hours ago

Battleship New Jersey Commemorates Date Ship Was Recommissioned Into Vietnam WarThere were artifacts on display, vehicles from the period, and re-enactors throughout the battleship's tours.

23 hours ago

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden Visit Wilmington To Celebrate Commissioning Of USS DelawareThe USS Delaware is a nuclear powered vessel. It is the first navy vessel named after Delaware in nearly a century.

23 hours ago

3-Alarm House Fire In Trenton Leaves 20-Year-Old Twin Brothers Dead, 4 Firefighters Injured: OfficialsInvestigators have yet to determine a cause for the fire.

1 day ago

2 Men Fighting For Their Lives After Double Shooting In North PhiladelphiaNo arrests have been made.

1 day ago

Man Shot, Killed In West Philadelphia, Police SayThe man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m., officials say.

1 day ago

Philadelphia Police: Man Dies After Crashing Into Multiple Parked Cars In OverbrookHe was transported to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. His identity is unknown at this time.

1 day ago

Crews Investigating 3-Alarm House Fire In TrentonThere’s no word yet on injuries or if anyone was pulled from the home nor the cause.

1 day ago

Philadelphia Weather: Rounds Of Soaking RainLauren Casey reports.

1 day ago

Phillies' Youth Baseball, Softball Department Hosts Giveaway DriveThe Phillies also registered players for RBI and Jr. RBI programs

1 day ago

Crash Involving Car, Motorcycle Leaves 2 Men Dead In Mayfair: Philadelphia PoliceThe incident occurred on the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

1 day ago

Officials Investigating Death After Finding Man's Body Inside Manayunk Home Under Construction: Philadelphia PoliceIt is not clear if foul play was involved.

1 day ago

The Bakery House Decorates Butter Cookies To Support Villanova WildcatsVillanova plays Kansas in the Final Four on Saturday night.

1 day ago