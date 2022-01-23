In this week's CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson of the PSPCA gave tips on keep yourself safe from lost dog scams
CBS3 Pet Project: How To Combat Lost Dog Scams
Sponsored By
Categories: Family & Parenting, Local Community, KYWTV
Latest Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Evening Snow Showers Wrap Up WeekendTammie Souza is here with your forecast.
Truck Crashes Into Lawndale Home, Injures 2This happened early Sunday morning on Levick Street.
CBS3 Pet Project: How To Combat Lost Dog ScamsIn this week's CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson of the PSPCA gave tips on keep yourself safe from lost dog scams
Philadelphia Police Search For Drivers In Separate Deadly Hit And RunsWakisha Bailey reports.
Several People Hospitalized After Crash In CheltenhamThis happened early Sunday morning around 1:34 a.m.
Philadelphia Weather: Sunday Snow Shower ChancesLauren Casey reports.
Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Fatal Hit-And-RunsAlicia Roberts reports.
Philadelphia Hosts Wheelchair Basketball TournamentThe tourney took place at School Of The Future.
Naval Foundry, Propeller Center Hosts Job Fair At Philadelphia Navy YardThe center is hiring for a number of full-time positions, including program managers, financial analysts, and mechanical engineers.
Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local FamiliesAC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need.
Schuylkill Dredging Project Gets $5 Million From Federal Infrastructure BillHoward Monroe reports.
Crews Searching For Monkey After Vehicle Carrying Them Crashed On Highway In PennsylvaniaOfficials say to keep your distance from the monkey if you come in contact with the animal.
Crews Respond To Water Leak In West PhiladelphiaThere's no word yet on what caused the overflow.
House Fire In Somerton Leaves 1 Person InjuredThere's no word yet on what started the fire.
Temple University Students, Faculty Have Mixed Feeling About Return To In-Person LearningJasmine Payoute reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Cold, Windy Saturday AheadTammie Souza is here with your forecast.
House Fire In Germantown Now Under ControlNo injuries have been reported.
Car Catches Fire After Crash In Old CityThis happened overnight on Richmond Street.
Schuylkill Dredging Project Gets $5 Million Boost From Infrastructure BillHoward Monroe reports.
Allentown Man Shot, Killed NYPD Officer In Ambush, Police SayLashawn McNeil, 47, was injured and underwent surgery after opening fire on police, killing 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera.
Philadelphia Weather: Quiet, Cold Weekend AheadKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
A Chat With: Martin Guitar Co. Executive Chairman Chris MartinJessica Kartalija reports.
New Castle County Police, Neighbor Rescue Elderly Woman Trapped Under SUVSiafa Lewis reports.
Philadelphia Postpones COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For City Workers Once AgainJasmine Payoute reports.