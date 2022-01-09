Carol Erickson explains.
CBS3 Pet Project: How Do You Pick Up Your Cat Properly?
Digital Brief: Jan. 9 (AM)Jan Carabeo is here with your morning headlines
Philadelphia Weather: Freezing Rain Likely Sunday Before Sunny WeekLauren Casey has your forecast.
Teen Recovering After Being Shot In The Back, Philadelphia Police SayThis happened in Kensington on East Orleans Street.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating After Body Found At Neshaminy State ParkAlicia Roberts reports.
East Germantown Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old DeadThe shooting happened after 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Weather: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday MorningLauren Casey is here with your forecas
Philly Goat Project Collects Christmas TreesThe event took place in Germantown.
COVID Surge Straining Delaware County Health System As Hospitals Hit CapacityHoward Monroe reports.
Montgomery County Department Of Health Investigating Second Possible Hepatitis A DeathGino's Ristorante and Pizzeria on West Main Street in West Norriton is shut down until further notice.
Victim In Oak Lane Hit And Run IdentifiedAuthorities say 64-year-old Angela Kee died after being hit by a silver sedan.
Philadelphia Officers Return To Southwest Division Office After HAZMAT SituationAuthorities say someone walked in and threw a chemical mixture.
Pennsylvania SPCA Reducing Adoption Fees By 50% For Dogs 40 Pounds Or MoreThe organization's Philadelphia Headquarters is on East Erie Avenue and is full of pups who need a home.
Digital Brief: Jan. 8, 2021 (A.M)Jan Carabeo has your latest headlines.
Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Cold ArrivesTammie Souza reports.
West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man DeadThe man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.
Man Shot During Robbery In Southwest PhiladelphiaThe man is in stable condition.
New Castle County Officials Handing Out At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests SaturdayOne kit includes two tests.
Federal COVID-19 Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia As Cases RiseAlecia Reid reports.
Philip Scratchard Identified As SWAT Officer Who Killed Suspect In South Philadelphia ShootingScratchard was part of a group of SWAT personnel and detectives serving a search warrant on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street in South Philadelphia on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Restaurant Shut Down As Officials Investigate Deadly Hepatitis A OutbreakAlecia Reid reports.
2-Year-Old Torren Shrieves Found Safely After Amber AlertPennsylvania State Police say 2-year-old Torren Shrieves was found and the alert was canceled.
18th Police District In West Philadelphia Evacuated Due To Hazmat SituationEyewitness News has been told a person entered the building and threw an unknown substance or chemical while inside.
Philadelphia Weather: Bitter ColdKate Bilo has the latest forecast.