CBS3 Pet Project: What Types Of Toys, Treats Can Be Choking Hazards For My Dog?Animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about some toys and treats that could be a potential choking hazard for your dog.

2 hours ago

Runners Begin Training For The Philadelphia MarathonThe marathon will take place on Nov. 20 and 21.

6 hours ago

South Jersey Family Helping Those Affected By Ida In LouisianaThey're collecting non-perishable food, bottled water, baby products, hygiene products, and pet food to send to families in Louisiana.

7 hours ago

FEMA Recovery Center Opens In PhiladelphiaThe center is located at 7219 Ridge Avenue.

7 hours ago

Police Release Video Of Suspect In Citizens Bank Park AssaultPolice say the suspect assaulted someone in a bathroom at a Green Day concert in August.

8 hours ago

Police Searching For Gunman After 3 People Were Shot In TrentonOne of the victims was a teenage girl, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

8 hours ago

Digital Brief: Sept. 26, 2021 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your latest headlines.

8 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Plentiful Sun This WeekTammie Souza reports.

8 hours ago

Police Investigating Shooting At Montgomery County WawaThe shooting happened early Sunday morning outside of a Wawa on the 1300 block of East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.

8 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed In North PhiladelphiaPolice haven't made any arrests yet.

9 hours ago

Norwood Apartment Fire Forces Numerous People To EvacuateWakisha Bailey reports.

10 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Cooler Temperatures On The HorizonAn early week storm will clear the way for cooler temperatures to round out the week.

18 hours ago

1 Man Dead, Another Injured In South Philadelphia ShootingThe shooting happened in the 2300 block of Jackson Street, police say. The second victim is in critical condition after being shot seven times.

18 hours ago

Family Devastated After 85-Year-Old Hit By Car In Center CityJasmine Payoute reports.

18 hours ago

SoulShine In The Park Brings Dance, Treats To East FallsThe event was free and kid-friendly.

19 hours ago

Woman Shot 6 Times While Driving In Car, Philadelphia Police SayThe shooting happened at an intersection in Nicetown, police say.

19 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Fall Temperatures Continue Throughout WeekendStorms are expected Tuesday before a major cooldown by the end of the week.

22 hours ago

UPenn Researchers Behind COVID Vaccine Technology Win AwardThe mRNA technology was used to create the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

22 hours ago

No Cause Of Death Yet For New Jersey Student Who Died After Brief IllnessThe seventh grade student was COVID-positive at the time of her death, school officials say.

22 hours ago

Police Search For Gloucester Township Mother, Her Four SonsThe five were reported missing Saturday but were all last seen Thursday.

22 hours ago

2 Off-Duty Officers Robbed At Gunpoint In Oxford CircleHoward Monroe reports.

22 hours ago

Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle Arrested For HarassmentThe charges also include violation of a court order

22 hours ago

Man Fighting For His Life After Shooting In WilmingtonThe shooting happened Saturday afternoon on North Monroe Street.

22 hours ago

Convenience Store Shootout In Kensington Leaves One DeadAlecia Reid reports.

22 hours ago