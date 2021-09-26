Animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about some toys and treats that could be a potential choking hazard for your dog.
CBS3 Pet Project: What Types Of Toys, Treats Can Be Choking Hazards For My Dog?
Sponsored By
Categories: Family & Parenting, Local Community, Pets, Local News, KYWTV
Latest Videos
CBS3 Pet Project: What Types Of Toys, Treats Can Be Choking Hazards For My Dog?Animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about some toys and treats that could be a potential choking hazard for your dog.
Runners Begin Training For The Philadelphia MarathonThe marathon will take place on Nov. 20 and 21.
South Jersey Family Helping Those Affected By Ida In LouisianaThey're collecting non-perishable food, bottled water, baby products, hygiene products, and pet food to send to families in Louisiana.
FEMA Recovery Center Opens In PhiladelphiaThe center is located at 7219 Ridge Avenue.
Police Release Video Of Suspect In Citizens Bank Park AssaultPolice say the suspect assaulted someone in a bathroom at a Green Day concert in August.
Police Searching For Gunman After 3 People Were Shot In TrentonOne of the victims was a teenage girl, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Digital Brief: Sept. 26, 2021 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your latest headlines.
Philadelphia Weather: Plentiful Sun This WeekTammie Souza reports.
Police Investigating Shooting At Montgomery County WawaThe shooting happened early Sunday morning outside of a Wawa on the 1300 block of East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.
Man Shot, Killed In North PhiladelphiaPolice haven't made any arrests yet.
Norwood Apartment Fire Forces Numerous People To EvacuateWakisha Bailey reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Cooler Temperatures On The HorizonAn early week storm will clear the way for cooler temperatures to round out the week.
1 Man Dead, Another Injured In South Philadelphia ShootingThe shooting happened in the 2300 block of Jackson Street, police say. The second victim is in critical condition after being shot seven times.
Family Devastated After 85-Year-Old Hit By Car In Center CityJasmine Payoute reports.
SoulShine In The Park Brings Dance, Treats To East FallsThe event was free and kid-friendly.
Woman Shot 6 Times While Driving In Car, Philadelphia Police SayThe shooting happened at an intersection in Nicetown, police say.
Philadelphia Weather: Fall Temperatures Continue Throughout WeekendStorms are expected Tuesday before a major cooldown by the end of the week.
UPenn Researchers Behind COVID Vaccine Technology Win AwardThe mRNA technology was used to create the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
No Cause Of Death Yet For New Jersey Student Who Died After Brief IllnessThe seventh grade student was COVID-positive at the time of her death, school officials say.
Police Search For Gloucester Township Mother, Her Four SonsThe five were reported missing Saturday but were all last seen Thursday.
2 Off-Duty Officers Robbed At Gunpoint In Oxford CircleHoward Monroe reports.
Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle Arrested For HarassmentThe charges also include violation of a court order
Man Fighting For His Life After Shooting In WilmingtonThe shooting happened Saturday afternoon on North Monroe Street.
Convenience Store Shootout In Kensington Leaves One DeadAlecia Reid reports.