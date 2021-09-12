CBS3 Pet Project: Are You Looking For A Vet?In today's Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson tells us where they may be hard to find close to home.

2 hours ago

Man Found Shot To Death In Car In West PhiladelphiaOfficials say his car was still in drive, resting on other vehicles.

2 hours ago

Eagles In Atlanta For Season Opener Against FalconsWakisha Bailey reports.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Humidity On The RiseTammie Souza has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Lookback On 9/11: Sights And Sounds From 9/11 Attacks 20 Years AgoJoe Holden reports.

10 hours ago

Teenager Dead, One Injured In Shooting In Allegheny County, Police sayPolice are investigating the death of one teenager and another teenager shot at a Haunted Hills Hay Ride in Allegheny County.

11 hours ago

Bucks County Community Comes Together At Garden of Reflection To Remember Those Lost On 9/11The Garden of Reflection, Pennsylvania's 9/11 memorial, brought together community members and those who lost loved ones 20 years ago.

11 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: When To Expect 90'sLauren Casey has the latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Local First Responders Perform At 66th Annual Hero Thrill ShowLocal first responders performed at the 66th Annual Hero Thrill Show to help remember those lost on 9/11 at the Wells Fargo Center.

11 hours ago

Man Shot Several Times In Center City, Police SayPolice are investigating a shooting in Center City where a man was shot several times.

11 hours ago

Man Shot In Head, Killed Outside Of McDonald's Restaurant In East Germantown, Police SayPolice said a man in his 40s was shot one time in the head.

11 hours ago

9/11 Service Held At Heroes Memorial In Bala CynwydOrganizers said the event served as a reminder of our patriotic roots.

12 hours ago

Remembering 9/11's Impact Two Decades LaterJoe Holden reports.

13 hours ago

Pennsylvania Receives Federal Approval For Major Disaster Declaration After StormsPennsylvania has now received federal approval for a major disaster declaration for damages from the aftermath of Ida for several counties.

13 hours ago

First Responders Hold Prayer In Newtown Square To Honor Those Fallen on 9/11First responders came together in prayer on this emotional anniversary.

14 hours ago

Fireman Tolls Bell Five Times In Stone Harbor In Honor Of First Responders, CiviliansA fireman tolled a bell five times in Stone Harbor in honor of first responders and civilians who lost their lives.

14 hours ago

Battleship New Jersey Performs Taps At 9:37 A.M. In Remembrance Of 9/11A bugle rendition of Taps on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was performed at 9:37 a.m.

14 hours ago

American Water Places Nearly 3,000 American Flags To Honor Lives Lost On 9/11American flags were placed on the Camden waterfront to honor each person who lost their life on September 11.

14 hours ago

Mayor Jim Kenney Visits Betsy Ross House In Old City To Honor Fallen On 9/11Major Jim Kenney and several elected officials came together for an annual remembrance ceremony on Saturday.

14 hours ago

Local Firefighter Reflects Ground Zero On 9/11A local firefighter in the Philadelphia area is recounting the key role he played at Ground Zero.

14 hours ago

Local Organization Stepped In To Help Following 9/11 TragedyJasmine Payoute reports.

14 hours ago

Communities Gather At Garden Of Reflection For 9/11 RemembranceKerri Corrado reports

14 hours ago

Remembering 9/11 20 Years LaterCBS News Correspondent Bradley Blackburn reports.

15 hours ago

Friday Football Frenzy 2021: Week 1Watch the video for highlights

1 day ago