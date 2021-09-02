Jan Carabeo reports.
Several People Rescued From Rising Water In Roxborough
Philadelphia Weather: Flooding Concerns PersistWhile the rain is long gone, lingering flooding remains a threat today.
Tornado Leaves Path Of Destruction In Mullica Hill, New JerseyJasmine Payoute reports.
Philadelphia Teachers' Union Members Hold Informal Vote To Approve New Tentative ContractIt now moves to a formal vote which will be completed by Sept. 15.
Philadelphia Weather: Flood Warnings PersistKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Montgomery, Chester Counties See Severe Flooding Damage As Remnants Of Ida Move ThroughAlicia Roberts and Wakisha Bailey have team coverage.
Tornado Leaves Homes Torn Apart In Mullica Hill As Ida Sweeps Through RegionKerri Corrado reports.
Utility Companies Prepared For Outages As Ida's Remnants Hit Lehigh ValleyMatt Petrillo reports.
Weather Update: Tracking IdaLlarisa Abreu reports.
Pennsylvania Officials Provide Update On Commonwealth's Response To Remnants Of IdaOfficials are asking anyone who can stay home to do so, to keep roads clear for emergency personnel.
Delaware County Bracing For Potentially Dangerous Flooding As Remnants Of Ida Roll InAlecia Reid reports.
Utility Companies Preparing For Outages As Lehigh Valley Braces For Ida's RemnantsMatt Petrillo reports.
Digital Brief: Sept. 1, 2021 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shot 8 Times In West PhiladelphiaInvestigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
Local Residents Prepare For Possible Flooding As Ida Expected To Arrive In Region On WednesdayJan Carabeo reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking The Remnants Of IdaLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.
Central Bucks County Schools To Add Mandatory Masks Next WeekAlicia Roberts reports
Philadelphia Weather: Significant Flooding LikelyKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Flooding Fears Across Philadelphia Region As Remnants Of Ida ApproachWakisha Bailey reports.
Judge Approves Charges Against Former Philadelphia Police Officer For Alleged Protest AttackBologna is facing simple assault and related charges.
PFT President: Tentative Agreement Reached To Avoid StrikeDetails will be released on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Weather: Flash Flood WatchKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Cape May Keeping Surfboats After Lifeguard Killed In AccidentJoe Holden reports.
Ida Prompts Flooding Fears Along Schuylkill RiverKerri Corrado reports.