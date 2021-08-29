In this week's Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson explains more on what kids should know about their dogs and how to take good care of them.
CBS3 Pet Project: What Should Kids Learn At An Early Age About Their Dogs?
Sponsored By
Categories: Family & Parenting, Local Community, Pets, General, KYWTV
Latest Videos
Digital Brief: Aug. 29, 2021 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your morning headlines.
CBS3 Pet Project: What Should Kids Learn At An Early Age About Their Dogs?In this week's Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson explains more on what kids should know about their dogs and how to take good care of them.
Philadelphia Police Investigating Shooting In MantuaNo arrests have been made.
Philadelphia Weather: High Humidity Sticks AroundMatt Peterson has your latest forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: Unsettled Pattern ContinuesLauren Casey has the latest weather forecast.
Community Gathers In Wilmington To Remember Cecilia Escobar DuplanThe 25-year-old died last weekend after being hit by a car.
How Philadelphia International Airport Transformed Into Welcome Center For Afghan RefugeesAlecia Reid reports.
Philadelphia Soldier Returns Home After Serving 4 Years OverseasEyewitness News was in the Pennypack neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday.
Arrest Made After 26-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed In KensingtonPolice are no releasing any additional details about the shooting suspect at this time.
Man Shot, Killed In East FrankfordPolice say there are no arrests.
19-Year-Old Millersville University Student Found DeadThe Pennslyvania school said Matthew Mindler was found dead Saturday morning in Manor Township near campus.
4-Year-Old Boy In Stable Condition After Shooting In Strawberry Mansion, Police SayNo arrests have been made.
110 Dogs, Cats Arrive In Chester County After Being Rescued From LouisianaAll of the cats and dogs are available for adoption.
Philadelphia Weather: Next Best Chance For A T-StormLauren Casey has the latest weather forecast.
Afghan Refugees Arrive At Philadelphia International AirportHoward Monroe reports.
Philadelphians March To Call For End Of Violence In AfghanistanJasmine Payoute reports.
Investigation Continues Following Deadly Shooting At Delaware County High School Football GameAlecia Reid reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Wet Weather Expected Through Weekend And Next WeekAfter showers plague the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Ida will impact our forecast.
A Chat With: John Oates Of Hall And OatesJessica Kartalija reports.
Child Dead In Shooting After Academy Park Football Game In Delaware CountyKerri Corrado reports.
Heavy Police Presence After Shooting Outside Delaware County Football GameKerri Corrado reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Steamy Storms Expected After A Cooler WeekendNot as hot temperatures expected over the weekend, but that doesn't mean the storms are leaving.
CBS3 Summerfest: Visiting The Penguins At The Philadelphia ZooMatt Peterson hangs with some of the coolest animals at the zoo.
CBS3 Summerfest: Visiting The Penguins At Philadelphia ZooMatt Peterson hangs with some of the coolest animals at the zoo.