Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Route 73 In Pennsauken TownshipA 40-year-old man was hit on Route 73 North near Remington Avenue.

21 minutes ago

USWNT Star, New Jersey Native Carli Lloyd Announces RetirementChange is on the horizon for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. USWNT star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd has announced her retirement. Katie Johnston reports.

22 minutes ago

Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Frozen Shrimp Recall Over Salmonella OutbreakThey were sold under a variety of brand names at stores including Whole Foods and Target.

46 minutes ago

Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flooding ThreatLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.

48 minutes ago

Montgomery County Urges Masks Indoors, Requires Them In County BuildingsMasks are now required for staff and visitors in buildings like the courthouse.

50 minutes ago

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Map In PennsylvaniaThe counties showing up red have high levels of virus spread.

59 minutes ago

Haitian Chamber Of Commerce Working To Raise Money For Hurricane Relief EffortsThey're also trying to work with Habitat for Humanity on rebuilding efforts.

1 hour ago

Tropical Depression Grace Churns Off Coast Of Haiti, Rescuers Searching For Survivors Of Saturday's Devastating EarthquakeNearly 1,300 people have died so far.

1 hour ago

U.S. Embassy In Afghanistan Is Now Closed But Officials Are Still Trying To Determine How Many Americans Are In The CountryPresident Biden is expected to make remarks at 3:45 p.m. Monday. You can watch on CBS3 and on CBSN Philly.

1 hour ago

Digital Brief: Aug. 16, 2021 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

5 hours ago

Montgomery County Recommends People Wear Mask Indoors Despite Vaccination StatusHoward Monroe reports.

8 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck On Route 73 In Pennsauken TownshipNo word on what led up to that crash.

8 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Sticky And Unsettled All WeekLlarissa Abreu has the latest forecast.

8 hours ago

Weather Update: Sticky, Unsettled All WeekLauren Casey reports.

14 hours ago

2 New Vaccine, Testing Initiatives Coming To Pennsylvania Schools For Upcoming Academic YearYou can watch the announcement on CBSN Philly at 1 p.m. Monday.

14 hours ago

Montgomery County To Recommend Everyone Wear Masks Inside All Public PlacesAlicia Roberts reports.

14 hours ago

67-Year-Old Thomas Smith Shot, Killed In Camden, Police SayCamden County police are investigating the death of 67-year-old Thomas Smith who was shot and killed in Camden.

14 hours ago

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 6 Times In North Philadelphia, Police SayA man is in critical condition after being shot six times in North Philadelphia.

14 hours ago

New Hope Automobile Show Wraps Up At New Hope-Solebury High SchoolThe New Hope Automobile Show wrapped up on Sunday after displaying a number of vintages and classic cars to the public in Bucks County.

15 hours ago

Vaccine Makers Preparing For Next Possible Phase Of Booster DosesThe FDA has authorized a third shot against COVID-19 for people with compromised immune systems.

15 hours ago

Bucks County Health Department Provides School Districts With Back To School GuidanceThe Bucks County Health Department provided school districts with guidance on Sunday to assist in their back-to-school planning.

15 hours ago

Veteran Stanley Saks Celebrates 100th Birthday In WarminsterHappy Birthday to Stanley Saks of Warminster who just celebrated his 100th birthday!

17 hours ago

Salvation Army Volunteers Distribute Over 200 Backpacks And Clothing Items To Families In NeedThe Salvation Army has donated over 200 backpacks and clothing to families in need.

18 hours ago

Catholics To Attend Mas In Person As Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Reinstate ObligationsCatholics are now able to attend Mass in Philadelphia as the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has reinstated obligations.

18 hours ago