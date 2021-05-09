Animal advocate Carol Erickson has the answer, plus some adorable adoptables from the PSPCA in this week's Pet Project.
CBS3 Pet Project: Why Do Dogs Chase, Bark At Vacuums?
Sponsored By
Categories: Family & Parenting, Local Community, Pets, Local News, KYWTV
Latest Videos
12-Year-Old Girl Killed After Minivan Overturns On I-95 North In Tinicum TownshipThe crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
CBS3 Pet Project: Why Do Dogs Chase, Bark At Vacuums?Animal advocate Carol Erickson has the answer, plus some adorable adoptables from the PSPCA in this week's Pet Project.
Digital Brief: May 9, 2021 (AM)Jan Carabeo reports.
Celebrating Our CBS3 MothersA tribute to the moms we love at CBS3.
1 Shot Near Restaurant, Holiday Inn Express In Voorhees TownshipPolice investigated a four-door silver sedan at the scene.
Restaurants Gear Up For Mother's Day RushHoward Monroe reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Cool, Cloudy Mother's DayMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Mother's Day RainLauren Casey reports.
Justice Department Proposal Offers Possible Solution To Help Curb Philadelphia's Gun Violence EpidemicAlecia Reid reports.
Craft Beer Among New Additions To Burlington County Farmers MarketHoward Monroe reports.
Philadelphia Voting Rights Activists Join National Movement In Support Of For The People ActThe bill was recently introduced in the Senate.
Civil Rights Activists Made Their Voices Heard During Rally For JusticeThe crowd heard from several speakers, including DA Larry Krasner.
Mural Arts Philadelphia Says Work In Manayunk Painted Over Without PermissionMural Arts Philadelphia officials say they're deeply saddened by the news.
Man Shot In Head, Killed In Logan: PoliceNo arrests have been made.
Virtual Ceremony Honors Local Unsung Heroes Of ClassroomThe National Liberty Museum hosted the 15th annual Teacher As Hero awards on Saturday.
Philadelphia Weather: Eyes To The Sky For Mother's DayLauren Casey reports.
Philadelphia Native Jazmine Smith Helping Young Girls Break Glass Ceilings Through LacrosseDan Koob reports.
Dad Vail Regatta Returns For One-Day EventKelly Drive reopened in Philadelphia at 7 p.m.
Speed Cushions In Juniata Park Mean To Slow Illegal Street Bikes, ATVsPolice say they've confiscated 200 illegal street vehicles so far this year.
Video Captures Water Sprout On Barnegat BayIt happened Saturday afternoon.
Rep. Dwight Evans Hopes New Justice Department Proposal Helps Fight Gun Violence Epidemic In PhiladelphiaAlecia Reid reports.
Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Shootings That Happened Moments ApartNo arrests have been made in either shooting.
Southwest Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man, Woman HospitalizedPolice say no arrests have been made.
Digital Brief: May 8, 2021 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your Saturday morning Digital Brief.