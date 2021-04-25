In today's Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson shows us some fun ideas on how to keep their attention.
CBS3 Pet Project: Entertaining The Family Cat
Sponsored By
Categories: Local Community, Pets, KYWTV
Latest Videos
CBS3 Pet Project: Entertaining The Family CatIn today's Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson shows us some fun ideas on how to keep their attention.
Woman Critically Injured After Shot Near Walgreens In Hunting ParkThe shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, near the Walgreens on North Broad Street.
24-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Overnight In West PhiladelphiaHe was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Philadelphia Weather: Soggy SundayMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
Tri-State Area Making Plans To Resume Johnson & Johnson VaccineDan Koob reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Is Sunday A Washout?Kate Bilo reports.
Delaware Valley Preparing To Restart Using Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 VaccineAlicia Roberts reports.
More Than 2 Dozen Prescription Drug Drop Boxes Placed Throughout Camden CountySaturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In WilmingtonPolice say it happened around 5:30 p.m.
103 Cars Gathered In Delaware To Celebrate Susan Young Browne's 103rd BirthdayHappy birthday!
Philadelphia Weather: Rain Moves In TonightKate Bilo reports.
Manayunk Holds Fun Run For Celebrate Trails DayDan Koob reports.
Person Dead After Tractor-Trailer Crashed Along Pennsylvania TurnpikeIt happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
East Germantown Shooting Leaves Man Fighting For LifeNo arrests have been made.
Man Critically Wounded In North Philadelphia ShootingPolice say he was shot in the head Saturday morning.
Local College Track And Field Athletes Back At Franklin FieldMatt Petrillo reports.
Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Holds Vaccination Event At Fairmount ParkOfficials say they'll continue to hold events like this until the pandemic fades.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Back In MixAlicia Roberts reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Warmer For The WeekendKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
A Chat With: Sam Lemheney, Chief of Shows And Events At Pennsylvania Horticultural SocietyJessica Kartalija reports.
Willingboro High School Senior Yahsinn Robinson Fatally Shot Outside Of HomeAlicia Roberts reports.
3-Day Black Food And Dessert Expo Underway In WissahickonThis weekend, there’s a celebration of Black chefs and bakers.
2 Men Killed In Wilmington ShootingPolice say both of the victims were 31 years old.
14-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded In West Philadelphia ShootingNo arrests have been made.