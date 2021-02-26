Jessica Kartalija reports.
A Chat With: Preston And Steve Have Become No. 1 For Witty Banter, Celebrity Interviews And Charity Work
New 'Night Stars' Art Exhibit At Philadelphia's Paradigm GalleryBlack artist Shawn Theodore is debuting a new art exhibit at South Philadelphia’s Paradigm Gallery.
Philadelphia Weather: Messy Mix Starts SaturdayKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Philadelphia Group Feeding Community Physically And Spiritually One Box At A timeAlicia Roberts reports.
Police: 2 People Shot At Whitehall Township WalmartThere is no word on the victims' conditions.
Man Arrested After Attempted To Rob Bank In Tioga, Police SayNo one was injured.
Officials Enlisting Bilingual Volunteers To Help Dispel COVID Vaccine Fears In Camden County's Latino CommunityKimberly Davis reports.
Philadelphia Restaurant, Business Owners Rejoice As Some COVID Restrictions RelaxedGreg Argos reports.
Digital Brief: Feb. 26, 2021 (PM)Jessica Kartalija has the latest headlines.
Chester County Man Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty In Death Of Dogs, PSPCA SaysIn pleading guilty, Stoltzfus will be on probation for 10 years and will be prohibited from owning animals during that time period.
Police Searching For Three People Believed To Be Involved In Shooting That Wounded 8 Near Olney Transportation CenterMatt Petrillo reports.
Philadelphia Korean War Memorial Chaplain Laid To RestStephen Hawkins is remembered as a true trailblazer.
Delaware County Residents Pitching In To Help Texans In NeedCases of water are bound for Austin.
FDA Advisers Endorse Emergency Use For Johnson & Johnson’s One-Dose Coronavirus VaccineA shipment could begin within days.
Lanes Reopen On I-95 Near Penn's LandingAn accident closed the lanes earlier Friday.
Atlantic City Man Charged After Allegedly Claiming He Urinated In Nancy Pelosi’s Office During Capitol RiotHe’s been identified as James Douglas Rahm Jr.
Pennsylvania Now Aligning New Guidance With CDCPeople who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine even if they're exposed to COVID-19.
FDA Advisers Endorse Emergency Use For Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 VaccineIt's a single-dose vaccine.
COVID-19 Vaccinations Continue At Dover SpeedwayChild care providers will be vaccinated on Saturday.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In Three Months In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy stressed the pandemic has been especially tough on Black and Brown communities.
Philadelphia Allowing Fans To Return To Sporting Events As City Relaxes COVID RestrictionsDan Koob reports.
Dozens Of DeSales University Students Dive Into Polar Pop ChallengeIt's all to support Special Olympics.
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Goes Deeper Into Background Of Classic 'Lady Sings The Blues'Ukee Washington talks to West Philadelphia native Lee Daniels.